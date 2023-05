New Suit - Contract

The U.S. Department of Education, Equifax, TransUnion and other defendants were hit with a debt collection lawsuit Tuesday in Connecticut District Court. The suit was brought pro se by Wendy Witt. The case is 3:23-cv-00562, Witt v. US Department of Education et al.

May 02, 2023, 3:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Wendy Witt

defendants

Equifax

Experian

TransUnion

Innovis

Justice Department Debt Collection Services

Nelnet

US Department of Education

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract