Who Got The Work

Jack B. Blumenfeld and Eric D. Schwartz of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell have entered appearances for Inductev f/k/a Momentum Dynamics Corp. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed April 1 in Delaware District Court by Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott and Alston & Bird on behalf of WiTricity, a developer of wireless charging technology for electric vehicles, asserts four patents related to wireless power transfer systems. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mitchell S. Goldberg, is 1:24-cv-00406, WiTricity Corporation v. Inductev, Inc.

Automotive

April 09, 2024, 2:58 PM

Plaintiffs

WiTricity Corporation

defendants

Inductev, Inc.

defendant counsels

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims