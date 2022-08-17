Witnesses Take Stand for Norm Pattis in Hot Seat Over Disclo...

News From Law.com

Alex Jones' attorney Norm Pattis attended a show-cause hearing on Wednesday to get to the bottom of the medical and psychiatric records of Connecticut plaintiffs shared with Jones' Texas attorneys. Jones is involved in cases concerning his false claim that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax. Many families of the children and teachers killed are suing him for defamation, including in Texas and Connecticut. In Texas, Jones' attorney F. Andino Reynal seemed to have accidentally send plaintiff lawyers a link containing an array of documents, including Alex Jones' text messages and emails, and medical and psychiatric records of the Connecticut plaintiffs.

Connecticut

August 17, 2022, 6:17 PM