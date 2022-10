News From Law.com

Since the dawn of online music distribution, King & Spalding partner Kenneth Steinthal has represented providers seeking to license music from labels and publishers at affordable rates. Today he represents Google in rate-setting proceedings before the Copyright Royalty Board. Not even the COVID-19 pandemic could stop him from obtaining a favorable result following a virtual five-week trial.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 27, 2022, 5:20 PM