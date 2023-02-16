Without the Fluff: How South Florida Attorneys Achieved a $2...

News From Law.com

A Key West arbitration panel gave an eight-figure award to a rising mixed-martial arts star and his partner, whose doctor at the hospital failed to deliver her baby for 72 hours, resulting in the left side of her brain becoming "complete mush." Jorge Silva and Carolina B. Suarez, partners at Silva & Silva, were the lead attorneys for the plaintiffs, Maxon Faraldo and her parents, Roman Faraldo and Kelly Belanger, before the Florida Division of Administrative Hearings against the defendants, who included Key West HMA and Dr. Stanley Santiago.

February 16, 2023