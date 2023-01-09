Without Eye Witnesses of Assault, Attorney Obtains $2M Negli...

News From Law.com

A Coral Gables attorney announced a seven-figure negligent security settlement without a single eyewitness to corroborate the brutal beatdown his client sustained in a mall parking garage. Douglas McCarron, a partner at the Haggard Law Firm in South Florida, represented plaintiff, Reinero Fuentes, against multiple defendants, including Chaklader Properties Inc. McCarron relied on off-the-record statements of police and the insight of medical experts to build a case.

January 09, 2023, 1:58 PM