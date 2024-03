News From Law.com

After double-digit percentage gains in recent years, Crowell & Moring's gross revenue growth slowed last year, inching up 0.9% to $595.5 million last year, as receipts from the firm's contingency docket returned to lower levels last year. As a result, the Washington, D.C.-headquartered firm's profits per equity partner dropped by more than 15% to $1.1 million while net income declined by 9% to $138.5 million.

March 07, 2024, 12:27 PM

nature of claim: /