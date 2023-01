News From Law.com

Withersworldwide is expanding in the Houston area by adding Conroe tax and wealth management firm Dossey & Jones and its four lawyers, as the Global 200 firm strives to build a larger team in Texas.Jason "Jay" Dinwoodie, the New Haven, Connecticut-based CEO of Withers' private client and tax team, said the Dossey & Jones lawyers are a big boost to its operation in Texas, which the firm considers a "large and dynamic" market.

January 06, 2023, 11:28 AM