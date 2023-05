News From Law.com International

Withers has called on its junior partners to make a capital contribution to the firm. The U.K.-based firm's junior partners have been asked to provide a contribution for the first time of between $25,000 to $52,500 (£19,800 to £41,600), depending on seniority, according to a statement from the firm.

May 05, 2023, 8:05 AM

nature of claim: /