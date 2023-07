Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Starnes Davis Florie on Wednesday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Thor Motor Coach Inc., doing business as Thor Motor Coach, to Alabama Northern District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed by attorney Keith McKerall on behalf of the purchaser of a 2022 Tiburon 24RW RV motorhome. The case is 2:23-cv-00982, Witherington v. Thor Motor Coach Inc.

Automotive

July 28, 2023, 5:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Eric Witherington

Plaintiffs

Keith Mckerall

defendants

Thor Motor Coach Inc

defendant counsels

Starnes Davis Florie

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract