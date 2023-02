News From Law.com

The stresses of remote work while the pandemic raged may be waning, but wellness remains a priority in Big Law this year as firms expand existing programs and add new forms of employee support, with a goal of improving employees' mental and physical health. Firms are expanding wellness programs, with some following the trend and hiring wellness directors, to ensure employees can access a range of resources.

Legal Services - Large Law

February 09, 2023, 5:36 PM