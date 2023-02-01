With Talc Bankruptcy Out, How Soon Could Trials Against John...

News From Law.com

Plaintiffs lawyers started preparations for trial immediately after Monday's decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit dismissing Johnson & Johnson's talc bankruptcy. But trials may have to wait given Johnson & Johnson plans to petition the Third Circuit for rehearing en banc and, possibly, could seek review from the U.S. Supreme Court. Complicating matters is that U.S. District Judge Freda Wolfson, who is overseeing the talc multidistrict litigation in New Jersey, retired on Tuesday.

