News From Law.com

As passage of the next state budget draws closer, the New York City Bar Association has issued multiple letters to Gov. Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders urging increased funding for civil and immigration legal services and, in a third letter, sounding an "alarm" that Attorney for the Child offices statewide are "suffering an unprecedented crisis of underfunding" marked by "essentially flat budgets for close to twenty years."

New York

April 07, 2023, 3:47 PM

nature of claim: /