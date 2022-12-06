With SEC Enforcement Actions Rising, Jones Day Adds Former F...

News From Law.com

David Peavler, who was director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Fort Worth Regional Office for more than three years, will join Jones Day in January as a partner in the securities litigation and SEC enforcement practice in Dallas and Washington, D.C.Prior to leading the Fort Worth office since June 2019, Peavler earlier in his career worked for nearly 15 years at the SEC, including a stint as associate director for enforcement in the Fort Worth office.

December 06, 2022, 9:32 AM