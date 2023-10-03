With Rhode Island Expansion, Morgan & Morgan Has Lawyers in ...

News From Law.com

With the relocation of two lawyers to Rhode Island, personal injury firm Morgan & Morgan on Tuesday claimed the designation as the only law firm of its kind to have lawyers licensed in every state."We're opening an office pretty shortly," COO Reuven Moskowitz said in an interview. "We're pretty close by in Massachusetts, and we're looking to expand both offices and legal staff. We feel like we can do a really good job helping injured people throughout the state of Rhode Island."

October 03, 2023, 4:58 PM

