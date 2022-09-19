With Partner Named in Political Tell-All, Wilmer Becomes Lat...

News From Law.com

In a new book, a former U.S. Attorney has claimed that one of his colleagues attempted to influence the DOJ for the benefit of then president Trump. The incident raises a not uncommon conundrum particular to firms operating in the political spotlight and Washington, D.C., where many private practice lawyers have spent time in public service: How should a firm deal with such exposure, and what is the upshot for the firm, and the lawyer in the current spotlight?

Legal Services

September 19, 2022, 2:17 PM