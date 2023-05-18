With Offline Donations In, Ga. Legal Food Frenzy Raises $829...

News From Law.com

With offline donations tallied, this year's Georgia Legal Food Frenzy, the law industry's 12th annual statewide food drive, didn't meet its $1 million goal but came close, generating $829,239. The two-week event, which is co-sponsored by Feeding Georgia, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr's office and the State Bar of Georgia's Young Lawyers Division, raises funds for the state's nine food banks. This year it collected $664,720 via online donations when it ended April 28.

Georgia

May 18, 2023, 12:17 PM

nature of claim: /