Under new leadership in Washington, D.C., Mayer Brown said it plans to build up its strengths in its financial services practices, particularly in the areas of private credit and insurance. Andrew Olmem, co-leader of the firm's financial services, regulatory & enforcement practice, became managing partner of the firm's D.C. office, the firm said this week. Olmem succeeded Liz Espín Stern, who held the role since 2021, effective June 1.

June 27, 2024, 12:58 PM