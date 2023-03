News From Law.com

"The tightening of financial conditions creates opportunities for us in the litigation world. Additionally, there is a shortage of trial lawyers around the country for the defense and corporate side. A lot of that work used to be done by small, local firms—but the shortage has enabled us to expand into other markets," said John E. Hall, founding partner of Hall Booth Smith.

