News From Law.com

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo managing partner Bob Bodian didn't mince words when asked why he thought it was a good idea to expand the firm's footprint in San Francisco. "We have over 400 clients in San Francisco," he said. "We need a bigger presence." The firm grew its San Francisco office this week, adding Marc Axelbaum, who was Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw litigation co-lead, and Daniel Cody, a Jones Day healthcare partner.

Legal Services

May 19, 2023, 11:49 AM

nature of claim: /