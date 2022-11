News From Law.com

Midsize law firm Lorium has expanded into Georgia with the opening of an office in Alpharetta, focusing on commercial litigation, restructuring and bankruptcy, and distressed M&A. The South Florida-based law firm opened a location at 4555 Mansell Road, Suite 300 in Alpharetta, with co-managing member Adam Marshall leading the office. The 22-attorney law firm also has offices in Florida, Illinois and North Carolina.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 17, 2022, 12:01 PM