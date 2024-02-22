With Miami Firm as Point, Widow Sues Billionaire Google Owne...

News From Law.com

he widow of a pilot who died in an alleged Google-owned aircraft has enlisted the help of a Miami law firm to perform a crash investigation, and they are starting at the top of the company for answers and action. "For nine months, Mrs. Maclean has pursued every available avenue with the goal of recovering the pilots' bodies so that the remains of her husband can be retrieved, and for nine months repeated attempts to recover the wreckage and avoid devastating environmental damage have been thwarted," said Podhurst Orseck attorney Steven C. Marks.

February 22, 2024, 9:56 AM

