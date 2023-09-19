With Lots of Client Ties to Dallas, Seyfarth Launches Office...

News From Law.com

Nearly three decades after Seyfarth Shaw moved into Texas with an office in Houston, the firm has launched in Dallas, a market where the firm has many clients and sees opportunity to add more."We have lots and lots of client ties to the region and Texas, and the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area is really growing in ways that mean that our clients will have increased legal needs there," said Lorie Almon, who will become the Am Law 100 firm's chair on Thursday and its managing partner on Jan. 1, 2024.

