With Big Law and midsize law firm mergers still in high gear, Spencer Fane has announced a union with a smaller firm that will put it in both Northern and Southern California. The law firm, ranked No. 151 in the Am Law 200, is joining with 15-lawyer Pahl & McCay, allowing it to enter The Golden State for the first time, with outposts in both San Jose and Santa Monica.

September 08, 2023, 8:00 AM

