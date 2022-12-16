With Juul Settled, Philip Morris Parent Altria Goes Solo in ...

Breaking News From Law.com

A federal judge on Friday said an April 17 trial involving Juul's electronic cigarettes would go forward against Philip Morris parent Altria. Altria, which has a 35% stake in Juul, is not a part of a global settlement announced earlier this month that resolves thousands of lawsuits. The trial comes in a case brought by the San Francisco Unified School District. On Friday, Altria attorney Brian Stekloff anticipated a "much more narrow" trial than plaintiffs predicted.

Health Care

December 16, 2022, 4:20 PM