News From Law.com

Widener Law Commonwealth and Lycoming College have signed an agreement to provide Lycoming students the opportunity to complete their undergraduate and law degrees in six years. This 3+3 program allows undergraduate students to earn the final 30 credits of their bachelor's degree at Widener Law while simultaneously pursuing their juris doctor (J.D.) degree, according to Widener Law's April 21 announcement.

May 01, 2023, 7:15 PM

nature of claim: /