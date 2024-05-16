With Jurisdiction at Issue, CooperSurgical Litigants to Try ...

News From Law.com

The parties have stipulated to private mediation in a surge of lawsuits against CooperSurgical Inc. and the Cooper Companies Inc., the first of many steps in what is likely a long road of litigation ahead. And with litigation tied to at least two states—California and Connecticut—jurisdiction is a key question. Plaintiffs alleged in their lawsuits that a defective culture media lot manufactured by the Cooper defendants led to mass embryo loss during the in vitro fertilization process.

California

May 16, 2024, 4:56 PM

nature of claim: /