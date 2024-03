News From Law.com International

Italian Global 200 firm BenelliErede ushered in new management this year, and its two new leaders spoke to Law.com International about the firm's strategy—a plan focused on international expansion that includes lateral hires in London, the possibility of establishing an office in the U.S., and more focus on referral relationships.

Legal Services

March 11, 2024, 4:17 PM

nature of claim: /