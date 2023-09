News From Law.com

Seyfarth Shaw pioneered the "lean" efficiency model nearly two decades ago, with a cost-efficient process for project management. Fast forward to 2023, and numerous big firms are promoting their technology and AI prowess to streamline operations and client matters. This isn't lost on Seyfarth, which is making a renewed push in the name of innovation, firm leaders say.

Legal Services

September 18, 2023, 10:00 AM

nature of claim: /