With House Speaker Ousted, Law Firm Lobbying Shops Navigate ...

Big Law firms' lobbying arms say they are navigating "uncharted" waters, after Tuesday's historic vote to remove Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House of Representatives. Without a speaker, the House's core legislative functions grind to a halt, leaving client advocacy work on Capitol Hill in limbo at a time when Congress needs to pass annual spending bills. As a result, business for law firm lobbying and public policy practices could slow down, depending on how long the speaker race goes.

October 04, 2023, 3:10 PM

