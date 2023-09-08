With Hochul Disheartened by Cannabis Lawsuits, Marijuana Law...

News From Law.com

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was noncommittal about calling for a special legislative session to address the fledgling legal cannabis industry. However, the floating of the idea prompted Prince Lobel Tye partner David Holland to suggest that lawmakers, if they were to call for such a session, should formally amend the Marihuana Regulation and Taxation Act of 2021 to formally declare a conditional licensing program, while also clarifying the timing of its existence.

