While overall deal flow fell to its lowest point in a decade last year, the market has also shown signs of life, both at the end of 2023 and to kick off 2024. Not only did M&A activity rise by 23% in Q4, marking the strongest quarter for worldwide dealmaking since Q2 of 2022, but Big Law firms have announced a slew of corporate hires this week, including at Willkie Farr & Gallagher, Mayer Brown, Kramer Levin and BakerHostetler.

January 05, 2024, 3:20 PM

