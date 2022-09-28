With High-Value Verdicts on the Rise, Some Attorneys Say Pos...

News From Law.com

Eight-figure verdicts appear to be on the rise in Pennsylvania, and some trial lawyers say the uptick in high-value plaintiff wins stems from a coronavirus pandemic-era shift in juror sensibilities. And as of publication, The Legal Intelligencer has so far reported on five verdicts that surpassed $10 million. In the whole of 2021, only four surpassed that threshold, though many trials were still stalled at the beginning of 2021 as courts grappled with how to bring juries back safely.

September 28, 2022, 4:52 PM