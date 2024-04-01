With High Interest in Law Firm Acquisitions, A Likely Uptick...

News From Law.com

Law firm mergers have accelerated in 2024, as law firm interest in smaller-firm acquisitions remains high, and major cross-border combinations remain on the table this year, according to a new report. Fairfax Associates tracked 20 completed mergers across the industry through the first three months of the year — a 25% increase over the same period last year, with the creation of UB Greensfelder, Kilpatrick Townsend's entry into Chicago and Spencer Fane's combination in Salt Lake City some of the largest moves on the legal landscape so far.

April 01, 2024, 4:18 PM

