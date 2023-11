News From Law.com

Blank Rome has hired Katten Muchin Rosenman partner Barrett Howell as a partner in the white-collar defense and investigations group in Dallas, as the firm adds the practice to the 4-month-old office at a time when government investigations are increasing. Howell said being a white-collar defense lawyer in Texas, particularly in north Texas, is "probably the most lucrative market" right now.

