With Gen AI, Is There a Machine Unlearning Alternative That ...

Large language models trained on publicly available personal data don't really have the option to "forget" parts of their training set without having to be wholly retrained from scratch. For AI developers, this means they will either have to wait to see how regulators balance individuals' right to be forgotten with companies' economic interests, or they will have to implement other strategies to answer customers' data deletion requests. For example, they may restrict some of the inputs or outputs, or "confuse" the model through some fine-tuning.

November 29, 2023, 5:39 PM

