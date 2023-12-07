With Eyes on Future Growth, Jackson Walker Moves Into New Sa...

News From Law.com

Four years after Jackson Walker lawyers began to think about moving the firm San Antonio office, the office relocated to space in a new building, The Jefferson Building at 1900 Broadway, located north of downtown in the Pearl District, the end product of a lengthy evaluation process slowed by the pandemic. The new office on two floors of the brand–new building has floor-to-ceiling windows, a conference center that includes a video conferencing studio, collaborative spaces, lounge seating, coffee rooms, shared open spaces for staff, and 60 uniformly sized offices for lawyers. Its design reflects San Antonio, said Julia Mann, managing partner of the office, and as part of the firm's commitment to the city, the firm will allow community organizations to use large rooms in the office for events.

December 07, 2023, 9:47 AM

