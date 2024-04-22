With Express Bankruptcy Retention, Kirkland Begins Sixth Ret...

News From Law.com

Express is the latest in a string of major retail bankruptcies as the sector struggles with liquidity amid rising interest rates and slowing growth of consumer spending. More than any other law firm, Kirkland & Ellis has dominated the retail sector, representing six retailers with more than $50 million in liabilities in the past year: Express, David's Bridal, Amazon aggregator Thrasio, medical apparel maker Careismatic Brands, Rite-Aid and Bed Bath & Beyond. A seventh, SmileDirectClub, operated a virtual, direct-to-consumer service for dental aligners.

April 22, 2024, 3:42 PM

