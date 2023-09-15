With Exploding Offers and Elite Advantages, Early Campus Rec...

News From Law.com

Seeking a more bespoke and competitive alternative to traditional on-campus recruiting, many law firms have begun directly engaging with student recruiting before their peers start the on-campus interviewing process. But for all the advantages law firms and even some law schools see in pre-OCI recruiting, the practice isn't without its controversy among stakeholders in law school recruiting. Many firms refrain from "precruiting" and some law schools have discouraged it because of the pressure it puts on students to make a monumental career decision earlier in their law school career when they have less experience.

September 15, 2023, 5:00 AM

