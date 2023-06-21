With Everybody Getting Back, More Firms Want Lawyers in the ...

News From Law.com

The percentage of firms recommending or mandating in-office attendance, generally for three days a week, has increased since the first of the year, and six of 10 firms in a new survey from Savills are adopting or considering flexible offices or hoteling.Saville's Law Firm Return-to-Office Survey, with about 70 firms participating in the survey conducted in mid-May, found that 90% of firms surveyed have implemented a policy regarding in-office attendance, with 50% recommending a level of attendance and 34% mandating it. The majority of firms recommend or mandate attendance three days a week.

