For the eighth straight year under managing partner, Bob Bodian, Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky, and Popeo saw year-over-year revenue growth, with the firm's top line jumping 5% in 2022 and crossing the $600 million mark to hit $617 million. Meanwhile, even with a slight uptick in the equity ranks, the firm's profits per equity partner was up 2.9%, hitting $2.16 million, according to preliminary projections for the firm's fiscal year ending March 31.

March 16, 2023, 4:27 PM

