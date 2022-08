News From Law.com

White & Case, which has doubled the number of lawyers in its Houston office since early 2021, has expanded its energy team with Jamie Franklin, a partner with liquefied natural gas expertise who transferred from the Singapore office.Franklin joined the Houston office on Aug. 1 in the global project development and finance practice and the U.S. Energy Industry Group. He is an English-qualified lawyer who also previously practiced in London.

August 10, 2022, 2:12 PM