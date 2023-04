News From Law.com

A year after raising $880,248.08, the Georgia Legal Food Frenzy, the law industry's 12th annual statewide food drive set for April 17-28, is back. And this year Georgians' need for food donations may be at an all-time high. "The demand in our area of the state is at pandemic levels because of the end of COVID-era programs," said Danah Craft, executive director of Feeding Georgia (formerly the Georgia Food Bank Association).

Georgia

April 13, 2023, 1:26 PM

nature of claim: /