With Deadline Looming, New Remote Access Court Bill Introduc...

Legislation that would extend California state courts' authority to hold civil proceedings remotely through 2025 could be voted on as early as Tuesday. Bill language introduced Saturday as part of budget negotiations would allow litigants and lawyers to continue appearing by video in civil matters, assuming the Legislature passes the bill and the governor signs it into law this week, as expected. The current legal authority for remote civil proceedings ends July 1.

June 26, 2023, 10:40 AM

