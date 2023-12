News From Law.com

A solicitor general, district attorney and state representative have been hand-picked by Gov. Brian Kemp to fill respective judicial vacancies in the Atlantic, Appalachian and Columbia judicial circuits. Announced Wednesday, the judicial appointees include Mark A. Hendrix, Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney B. Alison Sosebee and Fleming & Nelson partner and State Rep. Barry A. Fleming.

