With Carlton Fields at Its Side, BASF Unleashes Slew of Liti...

Autobody shops are likely looking for legal representation now that global chemical producer BASF Corp. has unleashed a half dozen lawsuits in Florida, accusing various businesses of violating their contract requirements for paint, coating and other refinishing products. In the past 10 weeks, the chemical company has launched at least 11 lawsuits in federal court in Florida. Collectively the lawsuits are seeking millions of dollars. The suits are part of a nationwide crackdown by BASF, as first spotted on Law.com Radar, which detected similar cases in Massachusetts, Illinois, Pennsylvania and California.

Automotive

April 26, 2023, 4:50 PM

