An Albertsons Cos. shareholder represented by Block & Leviton and Abbott Cooper filed a complaint in Delaware Chancery Court claiming that the grocery store company's advance notice bylaw, which set out how stockholders need to provide notice when they plan to nominate a board candidate, "is highly problematic and effectively serves as a deterrent to stockholder nominations."

March 19, 2024, 6:27 PM

