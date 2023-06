News From Law.com

In a pair of lawsuits aimed at alleged consumer privacy violations by Amazon, the FTC has announced that the retail and tech giant will pay more than $30 million in settlements while "overhauling" deletion practices tied to children's voice information collected by Alexa and while tossing out data taken from Ring doorbell videos that shouldn't have been surveilled.

Technology

June 02, 2023, 10:22 AM

