Johnson Controls, the Ireland-headquartered building equipment manufacturer, was slapped with a wage-and-hour class action on Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was brought by Menken Simpson & Rozger. The case is 1:22-cv-10287, Wisniewski et al. v. Johnson Controls Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 05, 2022, 8:19 PM