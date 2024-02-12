Wisner Baum Roiled After Roundup MDL Leadership Firms Seek 8...

Breaking News From Law.com

Wisner Baum and other plaintiffs' firms are objecting to a proposal that would allocate 81% of common benefit fees in the Roundup multidistrict litigation to the three co-lead counsel. Five firms objected on Feb. 9 to the allocation of an estimated $20.3 million in fees to Wagstaff Law Firm, Weitz & Luxenberg and The Miller Firm. In 2021, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, who is overseeing the Roundup multidistrict litigation, substantially reduced the scope of 'out of control' fees.

Agriculture

February 12, 2024, 5:19 PM

nature of claim: /